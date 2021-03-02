68,000 Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,609,000 after acquiring an additional 257,561 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 948,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 283,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

