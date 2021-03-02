68,847 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 514,461 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,921,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,327,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after acquiring an additional 378,129 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,057,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 597,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,340 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

