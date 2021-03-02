7,000 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

