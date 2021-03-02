9,399 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in OneMain by 74.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 172.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in OneMain by 7.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMF opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $3.95 dividend. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.77%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

