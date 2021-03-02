Aave Hits Market Capitalization of $5.00 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Aave coin can now be purchased for about $402.88 or 0.00821609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $5.00 billion and $642.61 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00046842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00039407 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,421,370 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.