Aavegotchi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $92.93 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00003467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $78.86 million and approximately $92.93 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00060283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.71 or 0.00821768 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 54,596,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,596,972 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars.

