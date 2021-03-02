Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. 35,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.