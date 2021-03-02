Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $318,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

