Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XLRN. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.79.

XLRN opened at $140.15 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

