Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the January 28th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACCYY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,296. Accor has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

