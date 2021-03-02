Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ACER traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 1,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

ACER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.