Acme United (ACU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27. Acme United has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $37.86.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

