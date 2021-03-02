Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150,276 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $42,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYI traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.95. 7,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $135.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

