Acushnet Holdings Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acushnet in a research note issued on Sunday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOLF. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE GOLF opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

