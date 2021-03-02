Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $83.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,957.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.48 or 0.03207821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.79 or 0.00373353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $540.05 or 0.01103089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.42 or 0.00456357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00385977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00255138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars.

