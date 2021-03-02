Adam J. Weiss Sells 4,000 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSOD traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 383,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,497. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth about $193,350,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth about $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after buying an additional 373,646 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

