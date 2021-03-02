Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,173. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $336,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 257,361 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

