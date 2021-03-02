Adecco Group’s (AHEXY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.