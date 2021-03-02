Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,580 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 92,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 46,232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

