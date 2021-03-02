Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.44.

AAV stock opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

