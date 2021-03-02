Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

