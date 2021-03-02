Advisor OS LLC Acquires New Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

