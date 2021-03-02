Advisor OS LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 234.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

