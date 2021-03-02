Advisor OS LLC Reduces Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,762,000 after acquiring an additional 167,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194,134 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in STERIS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $177.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

