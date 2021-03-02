Advisor OS LLC Takes $223,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $242.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of -202.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.97 and its 200-day moving average is $227.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.05.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.