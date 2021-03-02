Advisor OS LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $113.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

