Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 7,918 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,342. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Shares of YETI opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

