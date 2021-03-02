Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,592.47, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $79.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.