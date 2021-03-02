Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

