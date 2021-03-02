Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,255 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $18,373,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,480,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $117.83 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $122.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60.

