Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 290 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 491,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 158,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period.

IGM opened at $368.50 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $183.27 and a 1 year high of $382.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.49.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

