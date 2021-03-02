Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 8,946 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 355,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 564,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 692,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 244,062 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,120 shares of company stock worth $8,676,367. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

