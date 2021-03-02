Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEGXF. Maxim Group increased their price target on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.79.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

