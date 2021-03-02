Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $264.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

