Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGRX opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

