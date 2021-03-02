Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.