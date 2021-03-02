Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGIO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $58.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

