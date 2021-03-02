AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

