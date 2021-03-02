Agora (NASDAQ:API) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

API has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. 86 Research assumed coverage on Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of API opened at $65.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agora will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of API. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agora by 2,365.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after buying an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,003,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in Agora by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,680,000. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

