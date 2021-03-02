AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Up 8,975.5% in February

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, an increase of 8,975.5% from the January 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,960,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AgraFlora Organics International stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. AgraFlora Organics International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.

Get AgraFlora Organics International alerts:

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.