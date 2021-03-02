Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,073,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AGTK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,739. Agritek has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Agritek

Agritek Holdings, Inc distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, and California Premiums brands in the United States. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions.

