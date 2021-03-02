Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$26.50

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.46.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

TSE AC traded up C$0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$36.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.19.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at C$329,006.58.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.