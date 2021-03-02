Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,906 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $103,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $262.84. 5,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,581. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

