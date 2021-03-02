Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,115 shares of company stock worth $447,916. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 154,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

