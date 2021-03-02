Alesco Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.48. 11,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,910. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.