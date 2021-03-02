Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,944. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $224.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

