Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 563,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,498 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $45.56. 161,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,301. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $46.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

