Alesco Advisors LLC Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,213. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.