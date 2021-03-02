Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.07. 196,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $94.40.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.