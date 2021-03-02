Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 76,019 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.7% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

